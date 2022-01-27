Samoa Nurses Association praises members on the frontline

Five frontline nurses had been caring for the infected passengers from the Brisbane flight at MIQ when they all became infected.

Without hesitation they told authorities that they would continue to work and care for the infected patients.

Their selfless acts have not gone unnoticed and TV1Samoa reports the Samoa Nurses Association have praised the resolve of their members, who are now isolation patients themselves.

An emotional Association President Solialofi Papali’i said they were proud of the way the senior nurses were handling the situation, and sticking with their oaths as trained nurses in the service of others.

"They are committed to their service and have offered to leave the care of the infected patients in their hands," she said.

Papali'i said they speak daily with the nurses via video link and offer advice and moral support in the work they are doing.

"We all hope and pray for the Lord's guidance for us all in these times," she said.

Both Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa and Opposition leader Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi have this week singled out the nurses in their efforts, as well as thanking all frontline workers involved in the challenging times.

Meanwhile, more than 260 Samoan frontline workers have also been quarantined at MIQ sites after the initial 10 positive cases were confirmed off the flight from Australia last week.

Photo supplied Caption: Samoa Nurses Association President Solialofi Papali’i