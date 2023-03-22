Samoa observes World Down Syndrome Day

The celebrations were held at the Samoa International Cricket compound, at Tuana’imato on Tuesday.

The event was hosted by Samoa International Cricket Association (SICA), in collaboration with Samoa Special Olympics (SOS), the Ministry of Education Sports and Culture, SENESE Inclusive Education Support Services and partners Aoga Fia Malamalama and Loto Taumafai Society for People with Disabilities.

Children with Down Syndrome joined their peers and friends to play together and enjoy a day of inclusive cricket.

World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD) is celebrated annually on 21 March and is a global awareness day that has been officially observed by the United Nations since 2012.

The theme this year is “With Us Not For Us” and it is focused on a human rights-based approach to disability – the right to be treated fairly, have the same opportunities as everyone else, and the freedom for people to make their own choices.

It is a challenge for us to move away from perceiving disability in a charitable manner where we do work for persons with disabilities out of pity and assumption that they will always depend on others.

As Samoa joins the celebration of WDSD this year with the world, there is a call on all communities and organisations to work with us, not for us to improve the lives of persons with disabilities and especially those with down syndrome.

SENESE acknowledged the support of the Ministry of Education, Sports and Culture and other Service Providers for the services provided for our children with Down Syndrome in Samoa.

The date for WDSD is set on the 21st day of the 3rd month as a representation of the extra copy of the triplication (trisomy) of the 21st chromosome that people with Down syndrome are born with.

Communities with Down Syndrome from across the globe come together to raise awareness and take steps towards full and effective participation and inclusion for people with Down Syndrome.

Photo credit: Supplied Caption: World Down Syndrome Day celebrated in Samoa