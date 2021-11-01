Samoa official warns over undersized fish

This comes after three individuals were charged for selling undersized fish.

The Ministry says it took legal action as part of its efforts to combatting unreported, illegal and unregulated fishing crimes.

Fisheries division official, Magele Etuati Ropeti, has warned that people who flout the rules protecting Samoa's inshore and offshore fisheries can expect hefty fines.

Magele also said the ministry was clamping down on people to re-sell the undersized fish.

Photo Government of Samoa Caption: Fish on sale at the market