Samoa opens new recycling facility

The new project is aimed at boosting waste management.

The recycling facility is funded by Japan.

The opening was attended by the Counsellor and Deputy Head of Mission Tsukada Kazuo, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment C.E.O. Frances Reupena-Brown, various stakeholders and members of the diplomatic corps.

Kazuo said, ““Japan emphasises the importance of the 3R (Reduce, Reuse and Recycle)principle in the context of sustainable ocean and pledged our contribution under the Pacific Bond (KIZUNA) policy agreed with the Pacific Island Countries at the occasion of the Ninth Pacific Island Leaders Meeting (PALM9).

“In fact, funding of such project in collaboration with technical expertise provided by J-Prism II project, co-implemented by JICA and SPREP is a clear manifestation of Japan’s genuine commitment and contribution to promote waste collection and management activities."

The association was given a grant of SAT$477,097 in March this year provided to them under Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects.

The facility will be utilised for processing recyclable wastes and storing of recycling machinery.