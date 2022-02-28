Samoa Opposition Leader Tuilaepa recovering well

Lauofo confirmed to Tala Fou that the country’s former Prime minister has been discharged from the hospital.

Tuilaepa is with his family and is recovering at home.

Lauofo added that Tuilaepa will undergo a series of regular checks with medical specialists and he will return home one he is fully recovered.

According to 1News, Tuilaepa went to New Zealand two weeks ago for medical care at Auckland Hospital.

An ambulance was arranged to wait at the airport and take him straight to hospital after travelling from Apia on an Air New Zealand flight with his wife, son, doctor and driver.

The Samoan Government approved the medical transfer of Tuilaepa to New Zealand after he was admitted to intensive care late last month.

Photo file Caption: Opposition Leader Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi