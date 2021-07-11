Samoa outclass Tonga in five-try win

After a physical but low-scoring first half, Samoa took a 6-3 lead into the break, with two Henry Taefu penalties offset by one from Tongan halfback Sonatane Takulua.

Taefu slotted another penalty soon after the restart, then hooker Ray Niuia was on hand out wide to finish some strong running and slick passing with Samoa's first try.

Five minutes later flanker Alamanda Motuga crashed over from close range to extend Samoa's lead to 21-3, only for Tonga to hit back almost immediately with a try to replacement flanker Villami Taulani.

But Samoa continued to control play, closing out the game with tries to Taefu, Ed Fidow and Stacey Ili for a comprehensive win.

The second match of the two-Test series is in Hamilton next Saturday.

The Samoans put themselves in the driving seat for a place in Pool D at the 2023 World Cup along with England, Japan, Argentina and an Americas qualifier.

Tonga, who were backing up from a 102-0 drubbing at the hands of the All Blacks last week but only trailed 6-3 at halftime, still have a path to France even if they cannot overturn the deficit next Saturday.

The losers of the playoff will face Cook Islands in Pukekohe on July 24 for the right to play the Asian champions - Hong Kong, South Korea or Malaysia - for a spot in Pool B at the World Cup.

Samoa have competed at every World Cup since the 1991 edition, twice reaching the quarter-finals, while Tonga only missed the 1991 tournament.