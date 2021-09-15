Samoa Parliament session ends early as HRPP MPs leave

Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi spoke and hugged the former Samoan Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegoi earlier today.

Earlier the police ordered HRPP members to leave, with a bus waiting to take the HRPP members away from Parliament grounds, but the group refused.

After the arrival of the Head of State, the HRPP members eventually left on their own accord.

Tuilaepa and 18 members of the HRPP have been banned from entering parliament for a second day by the Speaker Papali'i Li'o Masipa'u for failing to acknowledge the FAST government.

Today Parliament convened to continue to debate the FAST government's first budget.

Talamua Online reports the Prime Minster Fiame Naomi Mataafa moved a motion for parliament to end an hour early saying the session was being interrupted by HRPP members.

Leaders of the Samoa Council of Churches had also marched to Parliament to deliver a message of peace today.

A supporter of Samoa's opposition HRPP Party says its MPs don't know what else they can do to appease the Speaker.

The Speaker has barred the opposition members from Parliament saying they had not respected him nor shown they accept he is the speaker.

But Tuiasau Uelese Petaia, who stood unsuccessfully in the April 9th election, said the HRPP feels it has made clear that it accepts its opposition status.

Tuiasau said all the MPs want is to be sworn and to serve their constituents.

Photo supplied RNZ Pacific Caption: HRPP elected Members of Pariament