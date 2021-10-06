Samoa Parliament staffer suspended over online comments

The Samoa Observer reports House Speaker Papali'i Li'o Ta'eu Masipa'u confirmed that an employee's social media post had disrespected MPs.

He says it's apparent the Facebook post goes against the ethics and standards of the Legislative Assembly.

The newspaper reports an MP had complained to the Speaker about the post.

Papali'i said this should also send out a warning to other staff of the Legislative Assembly that he will not tolerate this kind of behaviour.

Photo file Samoa Parliament