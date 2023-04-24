 

Samoa participates in US Government’s International Police Peacekeeping Operation Support Programme

BY: Loop Pacific
09:38, April 24, 2023
Members of the Samoa Police, Prisons and Corrections Services were among other Pacific country law enforcers that participated in the United States Government’s International Police Peacekeeping Operation Support Programme.

SPPCS Inspector Joseph Taioalo, Sergeant Mapusaga Sheppard, Sergeant Tuifao Luatua and Principal Policy Folasāitu Taramara Mu Talauta took part in the workshop alongside colleagues from Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Nauru, Kiribati and Fiji.

Commissioner Auapa'au Logoitino Filipo said, "Samoa Police has a history of providing peacekeepers regionally through the Regional Assistance Mission to Solomom Islands (RAMSI) and on an international level through the United Nations; to places such as Liberia, Darfur, Timor-Leste, and South Sudan.”

"It's important, because these programmes contribute to the ongoing development and capacity building of our officers, and to further build a safer and a more secured region and world".

The 9 regional participants were presented with certificates after successfully completing the United States International Police Peacekeeping Operation Support Programme.

 

     

