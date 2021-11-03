Samoa participates in the World Expo Dubai 2020

Four representatives from the private sector and Samoa Government are working at the Samoa Pavilion at the World Expo to promote Samoa as well as engage in dialogue for potential partnerships and investment opportunities.

The Samoa team is made up of Samoa Pavilion Manager Manusinalesoa Lote Lima (SCCI), Logistics Manager Lemoa John Lemoa (SCCI), Levao Iulai Lesa (Senior marketing officer - Samoa Tourism Authority) and Felanuai Talaafi (Investment Officer - Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Labour). The preparations of Samoa’s participation were focused on promoting tourism, investment opportunities, young entrepreneurs, history and culture as well as opportunities for the private sector.

Samoa is one of 192 participating countries at the World Expo Dubai 2020, also known as “the Greatest Show in the World.

The expo opened on the 01 October 2021 and after being postponed from 2020.

Lima said; “There is a huge interest in Samoa. The Samoa Pavilion is open seven days a week, from 10am to 10pm daily. The Samoa Pavilion has already had a surge of visitors since it has opened with visitors interested in traveling to Samoa, our cultural artefacts on display as well potential partnerships with Samoa and the private sector”.

In addition to work within the Samoa Pavilion, Samoa has also connected with the Pacific Island nations and their pavilions that are also participating at the Expo to discuss ways on showcasing the Pacific region together and how to make the Pacific footprint known in UAE. The Pacific Islands are well represented at the Expo 2020 through Fiji, Tonga, Marshall Islands, Palau, Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu, Nauru, and Tuvalu.

The Samoan Pavilion is averaging 2-3,000 visitors per day. On Friday 28 October, the Samoa Pavilion recorded its highest daily visitor count to date with 4,017 visitors visiting the pavilion.

The Commissioner General for Samoa Jennifer Ula – Fruean (SCCI) stated: "It is important for us to participate at this important event to reach our objectives to:

1. To promote Samoa as a new and preferred tourist destination

2. To promote Samoa as a trustworthy investment destination for manufacturing, tourism and renewable energy

3. To build partnership for both public and private sectors

4. To share our experience and learn from the experiences of others

5. To build new opportunities and learn of the challenges of doing business in a Covid world with

this global event held during Covid times

Ula-Fruean acknowledged the Prime Minister Fiame and her Cabinet for considering and allowing Samoa’s participation at the Expo which is crucial during these unprecedented times.

With the first month of Expo coming to an end, Samoa is hoping the next five months will bring in more visitors to the Samoa Pavilion and build more connections at the World Expo 2020 to benefit our small but resilient island country...

Photo supplied Samoa Chamber of Commerce