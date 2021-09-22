Samoa patrol boat Nafanua II leaves for repairs in Australia

An advance team from Australia was in the country to stablise the boat and tow it off the reef.

The Australian-donated patrol boat ran aground not far from the wharf on the 4th of August.

At the time of the grounding, the Nafanua was transporting police to Savai'i ahead of a political protest by the former Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi and his supporters.

The Government will decide about the future of the patrol boat when it receives a report from Australia.

The Officer in Charge of Police Maritime and the Nafanua II Superintendent Taito Sefo Faafoi Hunt has been suspended as investigations continue.

The patrol boat is only two years old.