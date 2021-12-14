Samoa pledges towards ensuring sustainability of Blue Pacific’s fisheries resource

The Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries, La'auli Leuatea made the comment during a virtual address to the China-Pacific Island Countries Forum on Fisheries Cooperation and Development which was held in Guangzhou, China last week.

La'auli said, “Fish continues to be one of the most traded food commodities, and for Samoa, fisheries exports account for a significant value of our traded commodities.”

“The sector is key for employment opportunities, performs an irreplaceable role in our food and nutritional security and important to people’s livelihoods.”

“There is pressure on coastal fisheries resources due to destructive fishing practices, and highly efficient fishing technology has led to reduced supply.”

“To a lesser extent, cyclones and other natural disasters have also contributed to damage of natural resource habitats. Climate change is also impacting on our coastal and near-shore fisheries resources,” La’auli said.

He added that Samoa looks forward to working closely with China in developing specific capacity building and training opportunities in aquaculture and other areas of fisheries to ensure sustainable and quality development of the country's fisheries sector.