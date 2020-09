During his weekly radio address Tuila'epa Sa'ilele Malielegaoi spoke of weaknesses in the legislation.

According to Tuila'epa amending the legislation would make sure party MPs remained loyal to their parties for a full Parliamentary term.

His comments come after recent resignations of former members of his Human Rights Protections Party who stayed on as independents.

Tuila'epa says those who did that were doing so for their own personal benefits.