 

Samoa PM and Opposition leader likely to contest each other in next elections

BY: Loop Pacific
09:49, August 5, 2023
The Prime Minister of Samoa and Opposition Human Rights Protection Party leader may run against each other at the next general elections, if a recommendation by the Electoral Commission of Inquiry goes ahead.

The Commission recommends merging the Lotofaga and Lepa constituencies.

Opposition leader Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi is the member for Lepā and said he was concerned about the proposal which would pitt him against Prime Minister Fiamē Naomi Mata'afa.

The Samoa Observer reports the Commission's report is currently being reviewed by the Standing Orders Parliamentary Committee with its recommendations yet to go before the House.

Tuilaepa said the final report has recommended removing three seats and adding three new constituencies to maintain the current number of seats in Parliament.

     

Source: 
RNZ Pacific
