Samoa PM arrives n Rwanda for CHOGM 2022

Fiame will join leaders of other Commonwealth countries for the meeting which is taking place this week..

The meeting will be formally opened on Friday by Prince Charles on behalf of the head of the Commonwealth, Queen Elizabeth who is unable to attend.

The opening ceremony will be followed by high-level meetings of heads of state on Friday and Saturday.

During the week delegates will attend ministerial meetings, four forums, side events and other activities.

The four forums are intended to provide opportunity for debate and dialogue on several topical issues and ensure that the concerns and voices of women, young people, civil society and the private sector are heard and taken into consideration by Commonwealth leaders from Africa, Asia, Australia, Caribbean, Canada, New Zealand, Pacific and the UK.

The four forums are the Commonwealth Youth Forum, Commonwealth Women’s Forum, Commonwealth People’s Forum and Commonwealth Business Forum.

The Kigali CHOGM was originally scheduled to take place in June 2020, but the meeting was postponed twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The theme for CHOGM 2022 is “Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming.”

The theme highlights how the 54 member states of the Commonwealth are innovating, connecting and transforming in order to achieve cherished and common objectives and goals, such as protecting natural resources and promoting international trade.

Photo credit Government of Rwanda Caption: Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa arrives in Kigali, Rwanda for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting