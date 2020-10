A group of 20 youths are alleged to have thrown stones at a circus tent after being ejected for being drunk according to a TV1 Samoa report.

The owner of Magic Circus of Samoa Tupa'i Bruno Royale called the police but when they did not show up he decided to seek help from Tuila'epa in hurrying them up.

The prime minister turned up on his own to try and calm the situation, before police arrived shortly afterwards.

Six men have been charged over the incident.