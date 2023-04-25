Samoa PM commends Fiji’s approach to Violence against Women and Girls

Fiame said “We note Fiji’s progress in the about to be launched Fiji National Action to Prevent Violence Against All Women and Girls, and how they have used a ‘whole of government’ and ‘whole of country’ approach.”

“These among other examples, demonstrate that we can find the answers, and remedial solutions to this problem.”

Fiji is hosting the Pacific Prevention Summit Intercontinental this week.

Fiame also said, “This week’s Summit highlights the work that has been ongoing for decades in this area – I must commend the women’s movement in the region that started this work close to 40 years ago.”

“It is vital that we all work together, as leaders of own countries, with the women’s movements, broader CSOs, faith-based organisations, sports organisations, places of learning, workplaces and traditional spaces to make the Pacific a safe place for all women and girls.”