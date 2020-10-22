Samoa PM congratulates Jacinda Ardern on her re-election as NZ Prime Minister

Tuilaepa said Ardern’s re-appointment is a testament to her service in the Parliament of New Zealand and re-affirmation of the support and confidence of the people of New Zealand in your leadership.

“I wish you and your Government every success in the discharge of your High Office and mandate.”

“New Zealand is an important friend and close development partner for Samoa. The close relations and cooperation that our two countries enjoy, particularly on matters of mutual interest, characterises the maturity of friendship and collaboration between our two countries. I have every confidence that you and your Government will continue to play an important role in strengthening regional and national efforts to address issues of criticality to our Blue Pacific agenda during these challenging times we are in,” Tuilaepa said in a statement.

“I look forward to working closely with you in progressing increased security, development and prosperity for our two countries under initiatives such as the Pacer Plus Agreement and Pacific Reset.”

Ardern won a landslide victory in the country's general election last weekend.

Photo supplied