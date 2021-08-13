Samoa PM encourages public to take advantage of Door to Door vaccination

Fiame said it is the most vital step taken by the Ministry of Health.

She said “When we started the vaccinations programme, this programme was rolled out in different areas of the country, but now the Ministry has determined and with full support from Cabinet, that our response to COVID-19 and ensuring the highest possible rate of vaccination and protection for our country and the Door to Door practice is one that we know very well from our experience with the Measles and how impactful that was in our response to the Measles Epidemic, and I want to take this opportunity to encourage our people to take up this opportunity that has been rolled out and have made it easier for population to receive and access COVID injections that we do take up this new program that has been introduced.”

According to the ministry 77, 412 people have received their first dose of the vaccination and 31,311 people have been fully vaccinated.