Samoa PM impressed with locally owned Koko Loa Premium Chocolates

The Founder of Wilex, Tagaloa Eddie Wilson was able to discuss with the Prime Minister, the need to address issues of supply, in order to adequately produce high value premium chocolate products for the export market.

WILEX is proudly 100% Samoan owned and operated, and has been since its humble beginnings in 1986.

Wilson is focused on working towards the one goal he has set for the business.

“To provide a sustainable income for our Pacific Island People,” he said.

The Prime Minister was able to taste the Premium Range 150g Gift Packs European Style chocolates over a talanoa coffee session with the founder of Koko Loa, Tagaloa Eddie Wilson, Thursday.

The Koko Loa European chocolates are made from the best Samoa flavored beans – as well, cocoa butter pressed from the rich butter varieties available in Samoa.