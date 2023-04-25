Samoa PM pays tribute to fallen soldiers on ANZAC Day

“It is an annual event not for glorification but for solemn reflection and to remind ourselves of the preciousness of peace. We must not forget how the peace and freedoms we enjoy were won on all fronts and the magnanimity of the sacrifices made.”

Fiame recalled about honouring the tradition in Australia.

“A month ago, during my official visit to Australia, I had the honour to lay a wreath at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, the Director of whom is a former High Commissioner of Australia to Samoa.”

“I was privileged to do the same in Wellington for my first official visit abroad in 2022. Today we are joined by the contingent of war veterans from American Samoa. Thank you for your presence to join the ANZAC celebrations in Apia today.”

She said the event provides a reminder of the close and enduring links between Samoa and its Pacific neighbours working in close cooperation and collaboration to ensure that we can co-exist in a region of peace, security and stability.

“No doubt the ANZAC spirit lives on in the work of those servicemen and women currently involved in operations overseas including United Nations peacekeepers and humanitarian missions.”

“Though small in number, Samoa is proud to acknowledge its UN peacekeepers in Afghanistan, South Sudan and the Golan Heights to name a few. Let us also take this time to reflect on the families and communities who have loved ones currently deployed on operations.”

“We acknowledge also the indication of willingness of our key partners Australia, NZ and the US to include any Samoan nationals in evacuation procedures in the trouble spots areas where their forces are deployed.”

“Above all else, ANZAC Day is an occasion for us to reflect on how the peace and freedoms we all enjoy were won. As we consider the enormity of the sacrifice made, let us remember that their true and lasting legacy is the freedoms that we continue to enjoy to this day. We must therefore not let despair be our tribute to them.”

The ANZAC Day Dawn Service was held at the Tower Clock Memorial this morning.