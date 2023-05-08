Samoa PM pays tribute to pioneer fire knife dancers

Fiame said fire knife dancing has become an iconic symbol depicting Samoan culture throughout the decades.

“The competitions continue to enable the preservation and promotion of this traditional performing art and I commend the hard work by the organizers and performers.”

She made the comment to mark celebrations of the 30th Annual World Fire Knife Competition underway at ‘We are Samoa Festival’ held at the Polynesian Cultural Centre in Hawaii.

“The event is premised on Samoan cultural and traditions and is the largest gathering for Samoans in Hawaii. As we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the World Fire Knife Dancing, we remember and pay tribute to the pioneers and our forefathers that contributed greatly to this journey. Let us not lose sight of their dedication, “Fiame said.

The event began on Wednesday, May 3, with the Junior and Intermediate Competition and ends on Wednesday 10 & Thursday, May 11 with the Men's Finals

Photo Hawaii Public Radio Caption: Alexander Galeaʻi performs his two knife routine at the 2022 World Fire Knife Dancing Competition at the Polynesian Cultural Centre.