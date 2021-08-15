Samoa PM refutes senior official’s sacking allegations

Opposition leader, Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi last week alleged that a senior official were sacked after a recent prayer meeting where Fiame discussed teamwork with the public servants.

“We believe she has been targeted for coming out in support of the HRPP organized march against violence against women in response to the irresponsible gutter utterings by the founder of the FAST Party, La’auli Leuatea Schmidt,” said Tuilaepa.

In a press conference, Fiame explained that CEO, Afamasaga Faauiga Mulitalo’s contract had ended.

“Her contract has actually finished and the process is normally that three months before the completion of the contract, PSC advertised but that didn’t happen,” she said.

“We were told that the CEO had a variation to her contract but then we also found out that that variation was not done and was not signed.

“So I’d just like to make a point that this is a normal process, no one has been sacked. It’s the end of her contract and no variation was signed, so they will re-advertise, and the CEO can apply (again) if she wants to.”

The regular policy before the new governing is that a contract ends when it is finished unless a variation is signed.

Photo by Talaia Mika Caption: Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa