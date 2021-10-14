Samoa PM urges public to recognise mental health

She made the comment in her keynote address while launching Mental Health Awareness Day on Tuesday.

Fiame said people must recognise what they need to do to give a helping hand to those who are troubled by their lack of good mental health.

"Mental health services unlike general medicine and surgical services generally do not need fancy equipment but rather rely on people, people with training and expertise who deal with the many issues that affect mental health.”

The event was full of activities revolving around the theme "mental health in an unequal world".

The three day programme is underway at the Tu'utu'uileloloto hall and is hosted by Goshen Trust Samoa and the Salvation Army.

Fiame also said that mental health in an unequal world can have its good and its bad side and it is the bad effects such as less being spent on mental health which is a major challenge.

The World Health Organisation defines mental health as a state of well-being in which an individual realizes his or her own abilities, can cope with the normal stresses of life, can work productively and is able to make a contribution to his or her community.