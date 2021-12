The Ministry of Police, Prisons & Corrections has reported that Siaosi has been missing since the morning of Christmas Eve.

He was last seen wearing his long sleeve male's blouse coloured black with white stripes, and a grey short.

Siaosi is a special need teenager and currently attending Loto Taumafai School.

The public is advised to contact a nearby Police Station or call 22222, if they have any information that might lead to Siaosi’s whereabouts.