 

Samoa Police arrest 2, seize drugs, firearms in a raid

BY: Loop Pacific
07:13, January 7, 2022
39 reads

Two people have been arrested following a raid by Samoa Police in Faatoia near Apia.

During the operation yesterday, Police seized 4 utensils, cash totalling SAT$5000.00, 2 firearms (22 & 42 live) 22 bullets and 57grams of marijuana leaves.

Other items confiscated included 4 sildenafils 100mg per tab (viagra), 1 electronic scale,  fake plate numbers (Regulate, 2PAC) , 4 flash drives and 3 hard drives.

Police said the two individuals are in their custody awaiting remand.

 

Photo supplied SPPS  Caption: Some of the items seized during a Police raid at Faatoia. 

     

Tags: 
Samoa Police
raid
2 arrested
Marijuana
Firearms
Viagra
Fake number plates
Notifications: 
Breaking News
  • 39 reads