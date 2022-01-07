Samoa Police arrest 2, seize drugs, firearms in a raid

During the operation yesterday, Police seized 4 utensils, cash totalling SAT$5000.00, 2 firearms (22 & 42 live) 22 bullets and 57grams of marijuana leaves.

Other items confiscated included 4 sildenafils 100mg per tab (viagra), 1 electronic scale, fake plate numbers (Regulate, 2PAC) , 4 flash drives and 3 hard drives.

Police said the two individuals are in their custody awaiting remand.

Photo supplied SPPS Caption: Some of the items seized during a Police raid at Faatoia.