Samoa Police charge 9 for possession of illegal drugs

One of the defendants is a deportee or a person who is deported from overseas for criminal offenses, according to a report by Savali newspaper.

The defendants aged between 24 and 49 years were taken into custody following 4 police raids at Lalovaea and Vaitele-fou yesterday.

Police seized 3.3 Grams of marijuana, $23,300 cash along with cell phones, laptops, jewelries, hard drive and other electronic devices from the raids.

Acting Police Commissioner, Papalii Monalisa Tiai-Keti in a press conference today said a domestic dispute complaint had prompted the beginning of a Police investigation which led to the successful raids.

“A domestic violence victim had filed a complaint and told police that her spouse is involved with drugs,” said Papalii.

The defendants are remanded in custody awaiting their court appearance.

Photo Savali newspaper