Samoa Police charge church minister over fatal road accident

Deputy Police Commissioner Papalii Monalisa Tiai – Keti confirmed to Tala Fou that the 64-year-old drove a vehicle that allegedly veered off the road causing the death of an 18-year-old woman.

According to a police preliminary report, the vehicle was allegedly travelling at a high speed.

The report says, the deceased was one of three passengers in the vehicle involved in the accident at Tapatapao on Wednesday last week.

The driver and the passengers were rushed to the hospital,

The deceased had severe head and body injuries.

The church minister has been released on bail and has been ordered to report to the Faleata Police Office twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

He is scheduled to appear in court on 5 June 2023.

