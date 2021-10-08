Samoa police charge two men for RSE scam

TV1Samoa reports Deputy Police Commissioner Papalii Monalisa Tia'i - Keti confirmed the arrests of the two men who are both in their mid-30s.

The duo are alleged to have duped 20 people out of money by claiming to be agents registering people wanting to work with the seasonal worker scheme in New Zealand and Australia.

The victims went at Faleolo Airport to catch a non-existent flight last week supposedly bound for Australia.

Papali'i said the two men are now in custody awaiting their first appearance in court.

The incident has prompted the Ministry of Commerce Industry and Labour to warn those wanting to apply for work under the RSE scheme, to be wary of scammers.

Photo file Loop Samoa Caption: Samoa Police headquarters