Samoa Police Chief goes on leave for medical treatment overseas

In a statement released this afternoon, Fuiavaili’ili said he is taking leave on the advice of his doctor to seek medical treatment in New Zealand.

He said the condition cannot be treated in Samoa but by a medical specialist found overseas.

“I anticipate leaving Samoa this week and will be away for approximately one month.”

Fuiavaili’ili said, “With the concurrence of Cabinet, Deputy Commissioner Papalii Monalisa Tiai-Keti will fulfill the role of Commissioner of Police, Prisons and Corrections Services during my absence.”

“The Samoan people can remain confident and reassured in the Samoa Police, Prisons and Corrections Services under my deputy’s stewardship during my brief absence.”

“While our country is going through a difficult time following the Samoa General Election, I remain confident that the community will continue to receive professional police and prison services during my absence,” Fuiavaili’ili said.

The Police Commissioner’s statement comes two days after he received a letter from the caretaker government requesting criminal charges be laid against leaders of the election winning Faatuatua I le Atua Samoa ua Tasi (FAST) party and its legal advisers.

Commissioner Fuiavailili said he received a letter signed by the caretaker Human Rights Protection Party (HRPP) member for Faleata West, Leala’ilepule Rimoni Aiafi

He confirmed to RNZ Pacific the complaint related to FAST’s impromptu swearing-in outside parliament on 24 May, which the Supreme Court last week ruled was not legal because of the Head of State’s absence.

The complaint named FAST’s leader and deputy leader, an MP who acted as Speaker and two of the parties legal representatives.

A commission including the assistant police commissioner, two police attorneys and the Attorney General has been assembled to investigate any potential criminality, Fuiavailili said.

Photo file RNZ Pacific Caption: Samoa’s Police Commissioner Fuiavaili’ili Egon Keil