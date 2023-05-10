 

Samoa Police Constable John Bosco Salā completes narcotic detector dog training

08:27, May 10, 2023
Samoa Police, Prisons and Corrections Services welcomed Constable John Bosco Salā back from a nine-week narcotic detector dog training course at the New Zealand Police Dog Training Centre in Trentham.

A Police statement said the 37- year old is one of the few Pasifika law enforcers that were a part of the narcotic detector dog training course.

“The training course aims to help train and build Pacific agencies' dog section capacity and capability, namely Fiji, Tonga, Cook Islands and Samoa, known to be part of the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade supported Pacific Detector Dog Programme (PDDP) with New Zealand Police and New Zealand Customs.”

Acting Commissioner Lafaitele Herbert Aati, Deputy Commissioners Papali’i Monalisa Tiai-Keti and Leiataua Samuelu Afamasaga congratulated Constable Salā for graduating and for a job well done.

Constable Salā was one of 3 Pasifika law enforcers to qualify as operational dog handlers.

     

