Samoa police defend re-instatement of colleague

Deputy Police Commissioner Afamasaga Samuelu said the police don't have "sufficient evidence" to proceed with criminal charges, so they have opted to settle this matter with disciplinary action.

Komiti "was charged with four counts of misconduct in which he pleaded guilty to" and the decision has been made to reinstate him, but at a reduced rank - from inspector to senior sergeant.

Komiti had been the head of the police prosecution team in the Attorney General's office for over 10 years.

He's accused of amending police records in relation to a businessman facing drink driving.

Last year, Komiti was suspended in relation to the handling of a firearm at the centre of a criminal case.

Deputy Commissioner Afamasaga said it is a concern what had occurred as it's a breach of duty.

"If the police investigation does not procure sufficient evidence to proceed criminally, the ministry will opt to handle it administratively," he said.

Komiti has been transferred from the police prosecution unit to the general policing division.