 

Samoa Police donates vegetables to Home of the Age

BY: Loop Pacific
11:17, April 22, 2021
26 reads

Samoa’s Deputy Commission of Prisons and Corrections, Leiataua Samuelu Afamasaga provided vegetables to residents of the Home of the Age at Mapuifagalele.

The donation was done on behalf of the Samoa Police, Prisons and Corrections Services.

In a statement, SPPCS said, “The donation is part of SPPCS community engagements with the elderlies which adds to its monthly mowing of the Mapuifagalele grounds.”

“The extra vegetables from prisons and corrections farms are provided to assist the little sisters of the poor and their caring efforts.”

SPPCS also acknowledged the senior citizens for keeping their staff and inmates in their prayers.

     

Source: 
Press Release
Tags: 
Samoa Police
Home of the Age
  • 26 reads