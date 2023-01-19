 

Samoa Police to establish permanent unit at the Faleolo International Airport

The Samoa Police Force has approved the establishment of a permanent police unit at the Faleolo International Airport.

The decision was made after a woman breached security and flew to Fiji.

The incident prompted the deployment of a police unit to boost security at the airport. 

Samoa Police also confirmed they are finalising an office space at the airport for their airport team to be stationed there so they are able to offer support for international airport security.

The Force said it is also preparing for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in 2024 and these are necessary steps the police force has to take to prepare for the summit. 

     

