Samoa Police extends gun amnesty

The decision has been made due to a recent involvement of firearms in a homicide case on New Year’s day as well as the increasing number of firearms being turned in by members of the public.

The MPPC said it is allowing this final opportunity to any person who has in their possession any firearm(s), ammunition(s), explosive(s) or unlawful weapon(s) to be handed in to any Police Station with no questions asked and free of prosecution.

According to Police, an incident involving a firearm that resulted in the death of two men from Afega was reported to Afega Police Outpost in the early hours of the first day of 2021.

The Samoa Police, Prisons and Corrections Services' preliminary investigation has confirmed that both men died from gunshot wounds.

Photo file