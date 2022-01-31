Samoa Police extends vehicle registration deadline

The registration deadline that was supposed to be due today has been extended by five working days.

The extension was announced by the Acting Commissioner of Police, Auapaau Logoitino Filipo on Friday.

"Due to the Covid-19 State of Emergency lockdown, all vehicle registrations due by Monday, 31 January 2022 will be extended for five working days.”

The notice also stated that the five working days will begin from Tuesday, 1 February to Monday 7 February 2022 without attracting late fee penalties.