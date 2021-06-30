Samoa Police farewells outgoing Australian High Commissioner

The national force gathered to farewell Moriarty on Monday.

DC Tiai-Keti presented Moriarty with a gift on behalf of the SPWAN and paid tribute to her support, highlighting the importance of seeing women in leadership positions to inspire Police women to achieve their career goals.

She commended the Commissioner and the Senior Executive for their commitment to equity and promotion of women throughout the service.

Highlighting the progress, Moriarty said: “I understand that female recruits for 2020 and 2021 have outnumbered male recruits, the gender balance across the service has improved and the number of women who sit at this table and played important leadership roles during the recent election is something that other national police services should aspire to”.

She also highlighted the outstanding work of the SPPCS during her tenure and the important partnership the SPPCS have with the Australian Federal Police through the Samoa Australian Police Partnership and the Australian Defence Force through the Samoa Australia Defence Cooperation Program which are both valuable partnerships for Australia.

Moriarty has completed her term as Australia’s High Commissioner to Samoa.