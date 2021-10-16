Samoa police inspector accused of amending police records

Mr Komiti, a Commanding Officer for the Police Prosecution, has been accused of amending police records in relation to a businessman who appeared in court for a charge of drunk driving.

The suspension of Mr Komiti was confirmed in an internal memorandum, endorsed by Acting Police Commissioner Auapaau Logoitino Filipo.

"Suspension from official duties. Pursuant to Section 42 of the Police Service Act 2009, I hereby suspend Inspector Kenneth Komiti from official duties pending the results of the investigation against him.

The suspension took effect on Wednesday 13 October, 2021," said Auapaau in the internal memorandum.

Mr Komiti said he was unaware of any investigation into him.

"I am not aware of any investigation against me, and therefore I will not say anything at the moment," said Komiti.

At the conclusion of the Police internal memorandum, the Human Resources Management and Finance to proceed with necessary documents to effect the decision immediately.

Efforts were also made to get comments from the Acting Police Commissioner, Auapaau and Minister of Police and Prisons, Faualo Harry Schuster, but there has been no response as of press time.

Last year, Komiti was suspended in relation to his handling of a firearm at the center of a criminal case pending in Court. In the case, the defendant faced a charge of being armed with a dangerous weapon.

However he was reinstated a month later.