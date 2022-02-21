 

Samoa police to investigate allegations against CEO of tourism authority

BY: Loop Pacific
14:14, February 21, 2022
Samoa Police haa confirmed an investigation has been launched into allegations by staff of the Samoa Tourism Authority (STA) against Chief Executive Officer Fa'amatuāinu Lenata'I Suifua.

TV1Samoa reports Assistant Police Commissioner Auapa'au Logoitino Filipo confirmed they had received copies of letters from STA staff complaining of bullying tactics and the use of abusive strong language by the CEO towards them.

Staff also reported the alleged use of STA assets and staff to do personal work at his home.

A joint press release from the Minister of Tourism Toeolesulusulu Cedric Schuster and the Minister for Private Enterprises Leatinu'u Wayne So'oialo said they met with the board of the STA.

"The Ministers confirmed they referred the matter to the board for investigation. The public will be informed once the investigation is completed."

Leatinu'u added the decision to suspend the CEO will come from the board but if nothing is done then "we will step in and make a decision based on the authority of a fair and independent investigation."

     

