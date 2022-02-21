Samoa police to investigate allegations against CEO of tourism authority

TV1Samoa reports Assistant Police Commissioner Auapa'au Logoitino Filipo confirmed they had received copies of letters from STA staff complaining of bullying tactics and the use of abusive strong language by the CEO towards them.

Staff also reported the alleged use of STA assets and staff to do personal work at his home.

A joint press release from the Minister of Tourism Toeolesulusulu Cedric Schuster and the Minister for Private Enterprises Leatinu'u Wayne So'oialo said they met with the board of the STA.

"The Ministers confirmed they referred the matter to the board for investigation. The public will be informed once the investigation is completed."

Leatinu'u added the decision to suspend the CEO will come from the board but if nothing is done then "we will step in and make a decision based on the authority of a fair and independent investigation."