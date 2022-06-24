Samoa Police investigate alleged double homicide

Deputy Police Commissioner Papalii Monalisa Tiai-Keti confirmed to Tala Fou that a man in his 50s is currently being investigated by the Police after he turned himself in at the Tuasivi Police station.

According to DPC Papalii, the man turned himself in and confessed to allegedly shooting a 60 year old father and his 18 year old at Fogapoa, Savaii earlier yesterday.

Papalii said the alleged homicide is apparently a result of a dispute over land.

She confirmed that the suspect will remain in police custody as Police continue their investigations.

