Samoa Police issue 198 tickets for breaching SOE orders

Overall SOE warnings issued since the beginning of the Proclamation stands at 406 of which 344 are for Upolu and 62 for Savaii, a release by the press secretariat stated.

This followed amendments made to the SOE orders for COVID-19 in which Cabinet approved changes to the ferry service on Sundays, flights schedules and conditions for fishing vessels requesting to dock at Matautu Wharf.

The rest of the SOE orders remain in effect for the country.

The SOE Orders that remain unchanged include the conditions on opening and closing hours for businesses and local markets in both Upolu and Savaii.

These include- Markets – Open Monday to Saturday 6am – 8pm, Sunday – CLOSE, Supermarkets – Open Monday to Saturday 6am – 10pm, Sunday – Open from 3pm to 10pm, Businesses that may open on Sundays with conditions, Petrol Stations – Open from 3pm to 10pm, Pharmacies – Open from 3pm to 10pm, Restaurants – 12noon – 10pm, Small shops – 3pm onwards.

Penalties for breaching the SOE Orders (not including quarantine) contain Individual – $200 (first offence) and $500 for a continuous offence.

Organization or Corporation or similar such legal entity - $5,000 for a first offence, and a fine of $7,000 for a continuous offence.

The MPPC will continue to monitor and issue warnings and penalties to individuals and businesses that breach the current SOE Orders.

