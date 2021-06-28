Samoa Police launches new HR Information Management System

According to the Police force, the system provides a big upgrade to improve the management of their valuable asset, which is the people.

“The launch is the culmination of a priority project which has been led by the SPPCS Corporate Director and Information Technology manager who identified the needs of the organization, areas which enhanced the members experience and achieved efficiency,” said police in a statement on their social media platform.

“Members will have access to their payslips, leave balance and will be able to enter time sheets electronically, while Human Resources will be able to provide high level reporting to ensure we are delivering the best service to Samoa.”

“Our SPPCS Senior Executive celebrated the launch with our Australian partners the Australian High Commissioner, Australian Federal Police and Defence Australia members.”

“Thank you to our SAPP partners Australian Federal Police for working with us to deliver the new system which represents a significant upgrade for the SPPCS now and into the future. “

The new improved system was launched Thursday.