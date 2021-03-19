Samoa Police liaises with business owners to ensure road safety

Commissioner Fuiavailiili Egon Keil and Executive met with business owners and representatives of major local businesses to discuss road safety measures relating to Heavy Duty vehicles, yesterday.

Since February of this year, SPPCS has met with owners of taxi companies and buses to address similar road safety measures in an effort to curb unsafe behaviours of drivers and the risks they pose to people especially pedestrians.

The Commissioner highlighted the need to work together to ensure safety on roads.

SPPCS also used highlighted the gruesome reality of road deaths.

These accidents are caused because drivers do not adhere to road rules, speed limits and other measures such as ensuring drivers have valid licenses and owners ensuring that these heavy duty vehicles have valid registrations.

Owners and representatives also provided feedback to the team.

SPPCS said it acknowledges the support and looks forward to everyone’s cooperation to make roads safe.