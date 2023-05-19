Samoa Police members off to Pre-deployment training

The officers were selected from a group, who applied for the United Nations Peacekeeping deployment, pre-deployment training and UNSAAT.

Commissioner Auapa’au Logoitino Filipo conveyed words of encouragement for the selected members.

“You are Samoa’s ambassadors to Indonesia; this will be the opportunity to be a part of a bigger goal- being deployed in UN missions.”

He further encouraged and challenged the members to use the opportunity wisely.”

Two females and eight male officers will undergo training by UN trainers for the next three weeks in Jakarta.

The training provides them the opportunity to be deployed to a UN Mission.

The team is the first of SPPCS to travel for pre-deployment training for peacekeeping missions since the Covid-19 pandemic halted movement nearly three years ago.