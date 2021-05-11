Samoa police Officers return from peace keeping mission

The officers were welcomed by Commissioner, Fuiavaiiliili Egon Keil.

SPPCS said it is proud to have them back after accomplishing a successful mission as ambassadors for Samoa and its people.

Some members were scheduled to return to Samoa last year.

However, due to COVID-19 travel restrictions their mission dates were extended.

The officers will go through medical clearance and induction trainings before they are allocated areas within SPPCS where they will continue serving Samoa through the Samoa Police, Prisons and Corrections Services.