Samoa Police out to recruit highly skilled and capable officers

This Force has launched its interim training facility for new recruits.

The new facility was launched by Australia’s Minister for International Development and the Pacific, Pat Conroy during his first visit to Samoa last week.

A statement said Minister Conroy, who is also the Minister for Defence Industry, visited the Samoa Police Maritime Wing to see the important efforts being made to protect Samoa's waters.

“This new training facility alongside others provided by Samoa’s other development partners will ensure a highly skilled and capable Samoa Police force, supporting the Samoa Police, Prisons and Corrections Services’ mission for a safer Samoa.”

Conroy also launched the facility alongside Minister of Police, Prisons and Correctional Services, Faualo Harry Schuster.