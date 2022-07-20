Samoa Police probe after serious charges dismissed

Samoan media reports the former rugby league international Tagaloa Maugaloto Palu had attempted murder charges against him dismissed due to the lack of witnesses.

Police Commissioner Auapa'au Logoitino Filipo said if the investigations find there were no valid reasons for why the witnesses did not turn up in court, they should be charged.

The report said Tagaloa attacked two brothers with a machete at a fish market in 2019 before surrendering himself to Police.

The media report said the incident was recorded and streamed live on social media by one of the witnesses who did not turn up to court.

The Commissioner said the credibility of the Police is questioned by the public when these matters happen.

"Personally, the emphasis should be placed upon upgrading and developing police core functions because this is where they fail. We need to look at methods of developing their skills to avoid such matters from happening again," said Auapa'au.