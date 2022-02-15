Samoa Police probe death of newborn baby

Acting Police Commissioner Leiataua Samuelu Afamasaga said the family of the deceased lodged a complaint to police, alleging that a near car accident resulted in the baby’s death.

Leiataua told Tala Fou that preliminary reports show that the baby was delivered at the family home at Lotofaga Safata.

According to the family statement to the police, they were on their way to take the newborn baby and the mother to the Poutasi District hospital when a vehicle dangerously overtook their car, forcing them to swerve off the road to avoid a collision.

The family allege that this is the cause of the baby’s death and resulted in the newborn pronounced dead upon arrival at the Poutasi District Hospital.

Acting Police Commissioner Leiataua said police will continue to investigate the matter to determine the actual cause of death of the newborn baby.

