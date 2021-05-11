Samoa Police receive two new traffic speed radars

The handover of the equipment will assist SPPCS with its road safety campaign.

SPPCS said that since the beginning of this year, their statistics have shown an increase in the number of traffic-related matters.

They include fatalities and as such efforts are being put into enforcements over the next few weeks.

The enforcement will be carried out nationwide.

Traffic enforcement will include traffic road blocks to monitor Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, enforcement of traffic citation for drivers of vehicles with additional lights and traffic citation on unlicensed drivers.

Police will also crackdown on unregistered vehicles and get them off the roads as well as speeding and boy racers.