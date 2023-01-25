 

Samoa Police records decline in crime cases

BY: Loop Pacific
10:06, January 25, 2023
The Samoa Police Force has reported a drop in crime recorded over the Christmas and New Year festive season compared to the same time last year.

The Force said 81 arrests were made between 23 December 2022 to 03 January 2023.

This is compared to the 131 arrests of the same time last year.

In 2021, there were 170 arrests for the same period.

Deputy Police Commissioner Papalii Monalisa Tiai-Keti said “There were 69 arrests made in Upolu and 12 in Savaii. And the majority of the arrests were male.”

The Deputy Commissioner has accredited the huge drop in incidents of crime to the increased service provided by police officers across all divisions of the police force.

     

